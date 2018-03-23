Home / Entertainment News / Music

Big Bang's 'Bang Bang Bang' video passes 300M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin  |  March 23, 2018 at 1:24 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Big Bang had another music video pass 300 million views on YouTube this week.

The K-pop group achieved the milestone Thursday with its video for "Bang Bang Bang," marking the second time it has reached over 300 million views on the site.

Big Bang's agency, YG Entertainment, celebrated the achievement with a post on Twitter. The agency shared a poster featuring Big Bang members T.O.P., Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung and Seungri.

"#BIGBANG's 'BANG BANG BANG' MV Hit 300 Million Views on @YouTube," the agency captioned the post.

Big Bang previously passed 300 million views with its music video for "Fantastic Baby." The boy band has more than 10 videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube, including "Bae Bae," "Loser" and "Let's Not Fall in Love."

The "Bang Bang Bang" video debuted in June 2015. The song appears on Big Bang's third studio album, Made, which the group released in December 2016.

Big Bang is on hiatus as the members complete their mandatory military service. YG Entertainment asked fans to stop sending letters to G-Dragon this month after the singer received a deluge of messages at training camp.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Ariel Winter supports Levi Meaden at 'Pacific Rim Uprising' premiere Ariel Winter supports Levi Meaden at 'Pacific Rim Uprising' premiere
Famous birthdays for March 23: Keri Russell, Chaka Khan Famous birthdays for March 23: Keri Russell, Chaka Khan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send out wedding invitations Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send out wedding invitations
Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie' Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie'
'Once Upon a Time:' Ginnifer Goodwin and more to return for series finale 'Once Upon a Time:' Ginnifer Goodwin and more to return for series finale