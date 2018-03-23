Big Bang's 'Bang Bang Bang' video passes 300M views on YouTube

March 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Big Bang had another music video pass 300 million views on YouTube this week.

The K-pop group achieved the milestone Thursday with its video for "Bang Bang Bang," marking the second time it has reached over 300 million views on the site.

Big Bang's agency, YG Entertainment, celebrated the achievement with a post on Twitter. The agency shared a poster featuring Big Bang members T.O.P., Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung and Seungri.

"#BIGBANG's 'BANG BANG BANG' MV Hit 300 Million Views on @YouTube," the agency captioned the post.

Big Bang previously passed 300 million views with its music video for "Fantastic Baby." The boy band has more than 10 videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube, including "Bae Bae," "Loser" and "Let's Not Fall in Love."

The "Bang Bang Bang" video debuted in June 2015. The song appears on Big Bang's third studio album, Made, which the group released in December 2016.

Big Bang is on hiatus as the members complete their mandatory military service. YG Entertainment asked fans to stop sending letters to G-Dragon this month after the singer received a deluge of messages at training camp.