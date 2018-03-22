Oh My Girl to release new single in April

March 22 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Oh My Girl will release a new single in April.

The K-pop stars confirmed on their official Twitter account Thursday that they will return with a new song April 2.

Oh My Girl promoted the single with a photo that shows Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin dressed up as monkeys.

"Press Start #OHMYGIRLBANHANA #OHMYGIRL #OMG 2018.04.02," the singers captioned the post.

Oh My Girl had teased the song with an image Wednesday that featured three monkeys in a pile of bananas.

"Press Start #OHMYGIRLBANHANA #OHMYGIRL #OMG," the group wrote.

The Korea Herald reported Oh My Girl filmed a music video for the single Wednesday and Thursday.

Oh My Girl formed in 2015, and is known for the singles "Listen to My Word (A-ing)," "Coloring Book" and "Secret Garden." The girl group last released the EP Secret Garden in January.