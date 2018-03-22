Home / Entertainment News / Music

Celine Dion cancels Las Vegas shows due to ear condition

By Wade Sheridan  |  Updated March 22, 2018 at 9:38 AM
March 22 (UPI) -- Celine Dion announced on Facebook that her March and April shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas have been canceled due to an ear condition.

The singer is dealing with a condition in her middle ear called Patulous Eustachian tube which can cause hearing irregularities and make it difficult to sing, Dion's Facebook page said Wednesday.

Dion is said to have been dealing with the condition for the past 12 to 18 months and will be undergoing a "minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem" after medications have stopped working.

"My luck hasn't been very good lately... I've been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens.... I just can't believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I'm so sorry," Dion said.

Dion's Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace is expected to resume on May 22. Tickets for the canceled performances will be refunded.

Topics: Celine Dion
