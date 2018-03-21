Home / Entertainment News / Music

Seventeen unit BSS releases 'Just Do It' music video

By Annie Martin  |  March 21, 2018 at 1:57 PM
March 21 (UPI) -- Seventeen unit BSS has released its first music video.

Boo Seok Soon, which consists of Seventeen members Seungkwan, Hoshi and DK, shared a video Wednesday for "Just Do It," their debut song as a Seventeen subunit.

The video shows BSS take to the stage at the "Seventeen in Carat Land" concert in February. The K-pop stars give an energetic performance as they sing and dance at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul.

Seventeen's agency, Pledis Entertainment, said in a description on YouTube that BSS wrote "Just Do It" with Seventeen member Woozi. Seventeen promoted the song on its official Twitter account.

"[NEWS] Boo Seok Soon (SEVENTEEN) DIGITAL SINGLE 'Just Do It' was released," the group wrote. "Thank you a lot for your love."

Seventeen consists of 13 members who are divided into different subunits. The group last released the album Director's Cut in February, which included all of the songs from Teen, Age, along with four new tracks.

