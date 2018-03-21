Run-DMC, Fleetwood Mac albums added to National Recording Registry

March 21 (UPI) -- The Librarian of Congress has selected Run-DMC's Raising Hell, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours and other songs, comedy specials and radio recordings to join the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced the honorees, which the library described as audio "treasures worthy of preservation," in a release Wednesday. The Library's National Recording Preservation Board -- consisting of leaders in the fields of music, sound and preservation -- submitted nominations for consideration, as did members of the public.

With that guidance, the librarian selects 25 titles every year that are "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" and are at least 10 years old, the library said. The class of 2017 brings the total number of titles on the registry to 500. The library's total recorded-sound collection is close to 3 million items.

Other selected works this year include "(We're Gonna) Rock Around the Clock" by Bill Haley and His Comets, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" by Tony Bennett, "My Girl" by The Temptations, the soundtrack to The Sound of Music, "The Gambler" by Kenny Rogers, "Footloose" from the film Footloose by Kenny Loggins and "Rhythm is Gonna Get You" by Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine, among others.

"This annual celebration of recorded sound reminds us of our varied and remarkable American experience," Hayden said in a statement. "The unique trinity of historic, cultural and aesthetic significance reflected in the National Recording Registry each year is an opportunity for reflection on landmark moments, diverse cultures and shared memories-all reflected in our recorded soundscape."

"The thing that I remember most about Raising Hell is that it was so much great energy that it was made very easily," said Run-DMC's Rev. Run., real name Joseph Simmons. "To think that something that just came out of my mouth and out of my creativity is being put on this level of honor just blows my mind."