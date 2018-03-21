'Everyday' rapper Logic confirms split from wife

March 21 (UPI) -- "Everyday" rapper Logic has split from wife Jessica Andrea.

The 28-year-old recording artist, born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, said in a post Tuesday on Twitter that "it just didn't work out" with Andrea, whom he married in October 2015.

"After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends," Logic wrote. "As entertainers, we have made every aspect of our lives public, yet we would appreciate your respect and privacy on this issue."

"It's very simple: it just didn't work out," he said. "There is no anger involved. No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives."

Logic said he and Andrea plan to "peacefully" end their marriage and begin a new chapter of "love and happiness" as friends.

"There will be no displays of anger or hatred that tear people apart; the public will not be made to choose sides. There are no sides, there is just us. Two people who loved each other in marriage and will continue to love each other for the rest of our lives," the star said.

Andrea re-tweeted Logic's post on her own Twitter account.

"I love you Bobby," she wrote, adding a heart emoji, "and love to all the fans!"

Sources told TMZ Logic became distant from Andrea following the success of his single "1-800-273-8255" in 2017. The rapper reportedly told Andrea he wanted a divorce shortly after they attended the Grammy Awards together in January.

"[He] just wanted to be single," an insider said.