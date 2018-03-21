Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Jack White to headline Lollapalooza 2018

March 21 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Jack White and Arctic Monkeys have been announced as the headliners for Lollapalooza 2018, taking place at Chicago's Grant Park from Aug. 2-5.

Travis Scott, The National, Vampire Weekend, Odesza, Logic, Post Malone, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Portugal. The Man, Tyler the Creator, Chvrches, LL Cool J, Camila Cabello, Gucci Mane and other musical acts will also be taking the stage at the festival.

Tickets for Lollapalooza 2018, including four-day passes and VIP packages, are on sale through the festival's website. Four-day general admission tickets start at $335.

Chance the Rapper, Lorde and Arcade Fire headlined last year's Lollapalooza, but Lorde's performance was canceled due to a weather emergency.

We’re bringing The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys + more to Grant Park for #Lolla 2018! Grab your 4-Day Tickets and get ready for the party of the summer. https://t.co/JJzAOWVVnO 🍕😎👩🏽‍🎤🦄🐻🐸🍍🍻🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/sNIpQBEgfA — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 21, 2018

Bruno Mars' third studio album, 24K Magic, won Best Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards with the 32-year-old also taking home awards for Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album. The singer will embark on the final leg of his 24K Magic tour in September.