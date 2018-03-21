Bruce Springsteen extends Broadway show until December

March 21 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen's one-man show Springsteen on Broadway has added 81 additional performances, extending his stay at the Walter Kerr Theatre until Dec. 15.

The extra dates will begin July 10 with tickets going on sale March 29 at 11 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program.

Only fans who previously registered for the sale but haven't purchased tickets will be eligible to receive an invitation to the sale due to high demand. A digital lottery will also be held through Lucky Seat for those interested in buying tickets after the initial sale.

This marks the third extension for Springsteen on Broadway following its initial eight-week run in October. The second leg of the music icon's New York residency ends on June 30.

"My vision of these shows is to make them as personal and intimate as possible. I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I've played in the last 40 years. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung, all of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal-to communicate something of value," Springsteen previously said in a statement about the show.