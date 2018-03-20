Girls' Generation singer Yuri, DJ Raiden to perform in Miami

March 20 (UPI) -- South Korean acts Yuri and Raiden will perform together in Miami.

The 28-year-old singer, born Kwon Yu-ri, and Raiden will share the stage Friday, March 23 at Ultra Music Festival.

Yuri, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, confirmed the news on the group's official Facebook page Monday. She and Raiden will perform their single, "Always Find You," at the festival.

"#YURI of #GirlsGeneration will be on main stage at 'Ultra Miami 2018' on March 23 local time! She will be standing on stage with Raiden, DJ and Producer, and they will perform their #STATION collaboration track '#AlwaysFindYou,'" the post reads.

Raiden had teased a surprise guest in a Facebook post last week.

"Miami see you at Ultra Music Festival with surprise guest!" the DJ wrote.

"Always Find You" debuted in January, according to The Korea Herald. Raiden, a burgeoning DJ and producer, performed at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics the next month.