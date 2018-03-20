Boy George, B-52s announce North American summer tour

March 20 (UPI) -- Boy George and his band Culture Club have announced a new North American summer tour that will also feature The B-52s and Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins.

The tour is set to begin June 29 at the Saint Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Fla., before wrapping up October 5 at The Big Fresno Fair in Fresno, Calif.

Concerts are also set to take place in cities such as Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas and Los Angeles among others.

Tickets for a majority of the performances go on sale to the general public starting March 23 while a pre-sale will begin on March 21. Other on-sale dates will be announced at a later time.

Boy George has said he is working on new music with Culture Club that he will preview during the tour alongside hits such as "Karma Chameleon" and "Miss Me Blind," Rolling Stone reported.