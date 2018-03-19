Blink-182 to kick off Las Vegas residency May 26

March 19 (UPI) -- Blink-182 announced Monday plans for a Las Vegas residency to begin in May at the Palms Casino Resort's newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater.

"When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said, 'Absolutely!'" the band's bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus said in a statement, joking: "Now, we just have to cast our show girls, create our set list -- a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage...The possibilities in Vegas are endless."

The 16-date Kings of the Weekend show is to premiere May 26 and scheduled to run May 26-27; June 8-9, 15-16, 23-24; October 26-27; and November 2-3, 9-10, 16-17. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The pop punk trio, which also includes drummer Travis Barker and guitarist/vocalist Matt Skiba, is known for its songs "All the Small Things," "I Miss You" and "First Date."