'Black Panther' soundtrack tops the U.S. album chart

March 17 (UPI) -- Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is The Greatest Showman soundtrack, followed by Memories Don't Die by Tory Lanez at No. 3, Culture II by Migos at No. 4 and Divide by Ed Sheeran at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Stoney by Post Malone at No. 6, Evolve by Imagine Dragons at No. 7, Camila by Camila Cabela at No. 8, DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar at No. 9 and DAY69 by 6ix9ine at No. 10.