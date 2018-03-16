Home / Entertainment News / Music

TVXQ to release new studio album March 28

The K-pop act last released the album "Rise as God" in July 2015.
By Annie Martin  |  March 16, 2018 at 1:41 PM
March 16 (UPI) -- South Korean music duo TVXQ will release a new studio album this month.

The K-pop act, which consists of U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin, will return March 28 with their first full-length album in three years.

'King of K-POP' is back! Finally, #TVXQ! announces date of long-awaited comeback," the duo tweeted Friday. "Let's get ready! Music release 2018.03.28 6PM KST."

TVXQ, which is also known as DBSK, said they will promote the new album with a "welcome back party" the same day in Seoul.

"TVXQ! Welcome Back Party: The Chance of Love #DongBangShinKi #TVXQ! #U_Know #Max," the act wrote.

The new album will mark TVXQ's first release since the album Rise as God in July 2015. The Korea Herald reported U-Know and Max completed their mandatory military service in April and August, respectively.

TVXQ was formed as a five-member boy band in 2003. The group was known for the single "Mirotic," with U-Know and Max later releasing such songs as "Why (Keep Your Head Down)" and "Something" as a duo.

