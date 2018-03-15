Winner to release second studio album in April

March 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Winner will release its second studio album in April.
The K-pop group's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed in a tweet Wednesday that Winner will return April 4 with its first full-length album in four years.
"#WINNER COMEBACK TEASER The 2nd Album Release 2018. 04. 04," the agency wrote. "#WINNER #NEWRELEASE #COMINGSOON."
The Korea Herald reported April 4 will mark the one-year anniversary of the release of Winner's single "Really Really." The hit song appears on the boy band's single album Fate Number For.
Winner was formed on the reality competition WIN: Who is Next in 2013, and released its debut studio album, 2014 S/S, the next year. The group last released the single album Our Twenty Four in August.