BTS to star in new YouTube Red docuseries

By Annie Martin  |  March 14, 2018 at 1:18 PM
March 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will star in a new YouTube Red docuseries.

Billboard reported BTS: Burn the Stage will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour, which the K-pop group completed in December.

Burn the Stage will follow the boy band's journey to 20 countries in the span of 300 days. The eight-episode series will also feature the group's biggest moments of 2017, including their win at the Billboard Music Awards.

YouTube described the docuseries as a "personal portrayal" of BTS "dedicated to each other and their fans across the globe," according to Entertainment Tonight.

"It celebrates the triumph of their friendship as they overcome hardships together, and shows their growth and hard work as BTS continues on the path to grow into pioneering artists of worldwide renown," the company said.

YouTube teased the docuseries in a trailer Wednesday on Twitter.

"Ayo ladies and gentleman, get ready to Burn The Stage with @bts_twt. Coming March 28th, only on YouTube Red," the company wrote.

BTS last released the EP Love Yourself: Her in September. The group thanked fans for their "passion and dedication" Sunday following a win at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

