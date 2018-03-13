Wanna One shares 'Boomerang' music video teaser

March 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Wanna One shared a teaser Sunday for its "Boomerang" music video.

The K-pop group previewed the video ahead of the release of its EP 0+1=1 (I Promise You). The full music video and the EP will debut March 19.

"Wanna One I 'BOOMERANG' M/V Teaser," the group wrote on Twitter. "Wanna One '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU' TITLE TRACK 'BOOMERANG' 2018.03.19(MON) 6PM Release."

The clip shows a glimpse of Yoon Ji-sung, Ha Sung-woon, Hwang Min-hyun, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Jae-hwan, Daniel Kang, Park Ji-hoon, Park Woo-jin, Bae Jin-young, Lee Daw-hwi and Lai Kuan-lin performing a choreographed dance.

"Boomerang" will be the second single to debut from 0+1=1 (I Promise You). Wanna One previously released the song "I Promise You (I.P.U.)" on March 5.

0+1=1 (I Promise You) is a followup to Wanna One's EP 1-1=0 (Nothing Without You), which debuted in November. The EP is a re-release of the group's EP 1x1=1 (To Be One), which debuted in August.