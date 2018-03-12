Tim McGraw collapses onstage in Ireland due to dehydration

March 12 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw fell to his knees during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, after suffering from dehydration.

McGraw had finished performing his song "Humble & Kind" on Sunday when he collapsed and then later took a seat. The country star's wife Faith Hill came onstage to inform the audience at the couple's annual Country to Country festival that McGraw was okay.

"We've all been a little bit dehydrated traveling so much, and he's been super dehydrated," Hill said to concert goers, The Washington Post reported. "And I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."

"Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine," a representative for McGraw said in a statement. "He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon."

The Country to Country festival tours London, Glasgow and Dublin and included other country headliners such as LeAnn Rimes and Eric Church. McGraw and Hill are still expected to embark on another leg of their Soul2Soul tour on May 31 in Richmond, Va.