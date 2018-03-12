BTS thanks fans for 'devotion' after iHeartRadio Awards win

March 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS thanked devoted fans following a win at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The K-pop group gave a shoutout to its "Army" in a pre-taped video after taking home Best Fan Army at the awards show. BTS was unable to attend the ceremony Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

"You deserve every bit of this award. Thank you so much," the boy band said in the clip, which iHeartRadio shared on its official Twitter account.

"We're always overwhelmed by your support around the clock and all around the world," the group added. "This award signifies [the] passion and devotion of BTS Army. You're the best army in the world!"

BTS also thanked its fans in a post Sunday night on Twitter.

"Like I already told you in the video, we do really know how hard you been tryin' for this award. Since the title is 'Best Fandom, the award surely is not ours, it's all for ARMYs. Congratulations and love you all with all of my heart," the boy band said.

Like I already told you in the video, we do really know how hard you been tryin' for this award. Since the title is 'Best Fandom', the award surely is not ours, it's all for ARMYs. Congratulations and love you all with all of my heart. 💕 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 12, 2018

BTS also won Best Boy Band, beating CNCO, In Real Life, PRETTYMUCH, The Vamps and Why Don't We. The group last released the EP Love Yourself: Her in September, and shared its goals for the year ahead of Lunar New Year in February.

"I hope our members will have a healthy body and state of mind this year," RM said. "I also want to achieve our goal to hold a world stadium tour this year."