Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean to perform at the ACM Awards

By Karen Butler  |  March 10, 2018 at 11:59 AM
March 10 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett are confirmed as performers for next month's 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas.

Also scheduled to take the stage April 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena are Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line.

The ceremony is to air live on CBS, with country superstar Reba McEntire prepared to host.

