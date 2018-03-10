Bon Jovi's 'This House is Not For Sale' tops U.S. album chart

March 10 (UPI) -- Bon Jovi's This House is Not For Sale is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By, followed by Migos' Culture II at No. 3, 6ix9ine's DAY69 at No. 4 and The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Ed Sheeran's Divide at No. 6, Post Malone's Stoney at No. 7, Imagine Dragons' Evolve at No. 8, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. at No. 9 and Vance Joy's Nation of Two at No. 10.