Mamamoo releases new EP, 'Starry Night' music video

March 7 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo returned with new music Wednesday.

The K-pop stars released the EP Yellow Flower and a scenic music video for the single "Starry Night."

The "Starry Night" video shows Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa in several gorgeous locales, including a beach and a grassy cliff. The Korea Herald reported in February that Mamamoo shot the video in New Zealand.

Mamamoo promoted Yellow Flower at a showcase Wednesday in Seoul, according to Aju News. The group performed the title track "Star Wind Flower Sun," which was written by Solar.

"It's about the parts of nature that we can easily see around us," the 27-year-old singer said.

"We tried a new genre this time," she added. "People expect a certain kind of performance from Mamamoo but we felt a kind of pressure to show a different kind of performance this time."

Prior to Yellow Flower, Mamamoo had last released the EP Purple in June. The group is known for the singles "You're the Best," "Décalcomanie" and "Yes I Am."