BTS' 'Not Today' music video passes 200M views on YouTube

March 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS had another music video pass 200 million views on YouTube over the weekend.

The K-pop group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed BTS reached the milestone Saturday with its music video for "Not Today."

"Not Today" appears on the boy band's second studio album, Wings, which debuted in October 2016. The album was the best-selling album of 2016 in South Korea, and also includes the single "Spring Day."

"Not Today" is BTS' fifth music video to pass 200 million views. The group previously reached the milestone with its music videos for "Fire," "Dope," "Blood, Sweat & Tears" and "DNA."

BTS last released the EP Love Yourself: Her in September. Members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared their goals for the year while celebrating Lunar New Year in February.

"I hope our members will have a healthy body and state of mind this year," RM said. "I also want to achieve our goal to hold a world stadium tour this year."

"Our goal for this year is to enter Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and personally, I want to collaborate with other artists or release my own music," Suga added. "And lastly, I hope for peace to arrive in this world."