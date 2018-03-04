Elton John explains why 'rude' fan was removed from stage

March 4 (UPI) -- British pop star Elton John says he left the stage during his concert Thursday in Las Vegas because a fan became "rude and disruptive."

The famed musician said in a statement posted to social media Saturday that he routinely invites concertgoers to gather around his piano when he performs the party song "Saturday Night."

But on Thursday, one man put his hands on John's piano keys and tried to take photos as John was performing the song.

"I bring fans onstage every evening when we play 'Saturday Night' in the set, it is always a lovely part of the show where I get to meet them, shake their hands and have them right there with me while I play. They have always been very courteous to the fact we are in the middle of playing a song live," John wrote. "This guy was rude, disruptive and had no care or respect for our show and so I let him know how I felt, then left the stage until they had removed him."

E! News said the 70-year-old entertainer was videotaped storming off the stage and telling the offending fan, "You [expletive] it up!"

He returned moments later after the guy left and sang "The Circle of Life."