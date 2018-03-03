Reports: Rap mogul Rick Ross hospitalized in Florida

March 3 (UPI) -- Rap mogul Rick Ross is hospitalized in Florida and machines have taken over the roles of his heart and lungs.

TMZ reported the 42-year-old musician's loved ones are at his side at a Miami-area medical facility. He is being treated in the cardiac unit, suggesting the medical emergency he suffered Thursday morning was a heart attack with added respiratory issues that might be related to pneumonia.

The Davie Police Department confirmed the medical crisis to Billboard Friday, saying someone phoned 911 after Ross -- who has a history of seizures -- was found unresponsive in his home.

The police were called when Ross became "combative" with the paramedics who arrived to help him.

Billboard said Ross' representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

TMZ said his family has denied he is on life support or even hospitalized.