Twenty One Pilots' 'Blurryface' has every song certified gold

March 1 (UPI) -- Twenty One Pilots' fourth studio album Blurryface is the first album ever to have every track at least certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The album, which was released in 2015, received the distinction Thursday as the project's 12th track "Hometown" reached the 500,000 units required to receive the RIAA Gold status, Billboard reported.

Blurryface has multiple Platinum selling tracks including its biggest hit "Stressed Out" which is seven-times Platinum, "Ride" at four-times Platinum, "Tear In My Heart" at two-times Platinum and "Heavydirtysoul," "Fairly Local" and "Lane Boy" reaching Platinum status.

Blurryface has been able to have every song reach as least Gold status due to the RIAA tracking streams to enhance sales data from platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube where the album continues to be played by fans.

Twenty One Pilots remain dominate on Spotify where every track on Blurryface has earned at least 60 million plays.