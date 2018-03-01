Home / Entertainment News / Music

Meghan Trainor releases music video for new single 'No Excuses'

By Wade Sheridan  |  March 1, 2018
March 1 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor is back with a new music video for her latest single "No Excuses" that will appear on her upcoming third studio album.

The colorful clip, released Thursday, features Trainor dancing alongside multiple clones of herself wearing 1980s inspired clothing against pastel backgrounds.

"Why you acting like you never met a lady / I don't disrespect you / Don't you disrespect me," she sings on the track."Your mama raised you better than that."

"No Excuses" is the first single released for Trainor's untitled third album that is set for release later this year. It follows 2015's Title and 2016's Thank You.

"It's everything I hoped for," Trainor said of the album while speaking with People magazine. "We worked so hard on it, and I'm freaking out; I can't wait any longer for the world to hear it!"

