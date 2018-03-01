Dolly Parton donates 100 millionth book through her non-profit

March 1 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton's non-profit reached a major milestone by donating its 100 millionth book.

The 72-year-old country star marked the achievement by dedicating the book to the Library of Congress at a ceremony Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

"These last few days have been such a blessing!" Parton wrote on Instagram. "Dedicating @imaginationlibrary's 100th Millionth book to the Library of Congress is so special to me and I just know it would've made my daddy so proud that our little program has grown to something like this!"

"The two fabulous folks in this photo with me are Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and David Dotson, President of the Dollywood Foundation! They deserve a big round of applause for all that they do!!" she added.

Parton gave a reading from her children's book Coat of Many Colors at the ceremony. The reading kicked off a new initiative between Imagination Library and the Library of Congress that will feature live-stream readings shared with libraries across the U.S.

"It makes me feel proud of who I am, where I'm from and the fact that I am in a position to help people and especially the kids," Parton said of her efforts on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America.

The "9 to 5" singer said she founded the Imagination Library as a tribute to her dad, who was illiterate.

"My daddy couldn't read and write and that always troubled him and bothered him so I wanted to do something special for him," she explained. "So I got the idea to start this program and let my dad help me with it and he got to live long enough to hear the kids call me the 'book lady.'"

Parton established the Imagination Library in 1995. The nonprofit mails out over one million books per month to children across the globe.