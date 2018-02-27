Home / Entertainment News / Music

Mamamoo teases 'Starry Night' music video

"Starry Night" will appear on the group's forthcoming EP, "Yellow Flower."
By Annie Martin  |  Feb. 27, 2018 at 1:42 PM
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo is gearing up to release a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a clip Tuesday from their video for the song "Starry Night," which officially debuts March 7. The group consists of singers Wheein, Solar, Moonbyul and Hwasa.

The preview features gorgeous, sun-soaked shots of Wheein as she walks along a beach. The 22-year-old recording artist is also shown posing in a green field on the top of a cliff.

"Starry Night" will appear on Mamamoo's forthcoming EP, Yellow Flower, which features seven songs. The girl group shared a track list for the EP in a tweet Monday.

"[#MAMAMOO] YELLOW FLOWER TRACK LIST 2018.03.07 6PM," the stars wrote.

Mamamoo last released the single "Paint Me" in January. The girl group announced in a tweet Monday that they were plotting a "comeback" in March.

