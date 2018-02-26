Twice to release new album in April

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice will release a new album in the spring.

The K-pop stars' agency, JYP Entertainment, said Monday that Twice will make its comeback in April before kicking off a series of concerts in May, according to The Korea Herald.

Twice will perform "Twiceland Zone 2: Fantasy Park" shows May 18-20 in Seoul, which will mark its first concerts in South Korea in 11 months. The girl group will visit other countries later this year, including Japan.

"TWICE 2ND TOUR 'TWICELAND ZONE 2: Fantasy Park' IN JAPAN," Twice announced Feb. 22. on Twitter. "2018.05.26 - 27 SAITAMA SUPER ARENA 2018.06.02 - 03 OSAKA-JO HALL."

Twice released Merry & Happy, a Christmas-inspired reissue of its album Twicetagram, in December. The K-pop stars followed up with a music video for their Japanese single "Brand New Girl" last week.