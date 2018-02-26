Home / Entertainment News / Music

The Rolling Stones announce European stadium tour

By Wade Sheridan  |  Feb. 26, 2018 at 12:43 PM
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones have announced a new stadium tour set to take place across Europe and the U.K. this summer.

The No Filter Tour begins May 17 at Croke Park in Dublin before wrapping up July 8 at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw. The band will also be making stops in London, Manchester, Berlin and Prague among other places.

Tickets for shows happening in the U.K., Germany and Warsaw will go on sale starting March 2 at 9 a.m. GMT with France tickets going on sale on March 16 at 9 a.m. GMT.

The Rolling Stones released a video announcing the tour on Twitter alongside a video of the group performing their classic songs such as "Paint It Black" and "Satisfaction."

