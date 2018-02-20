Kesha postpones spring tour dates due to injury

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Kesha has been forced to postpone a number of shows in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Japan as part of her Rainbow world tour to undergo knee surgery.

The singer suffered an ACL tear in her knee after falling during a concert in Dubai in early February, Variety reported. The postponed 11 dates were to begin March 25 in Brendale, Australia, before wrapping up April 20 in Osaka, Japan.

Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as rescheduled concert dates will be announced at a later time. Kesha is still moving forward with her upcoming joint summer tour with Macklemore that begins in June.

"It's my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond," Kesha said in a statement.

"Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn't work. I love you all and I'll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I'm so sorry and sending love always."