Victoria Beckham says Spice Girls won't reunite for new tour

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham says the girl group won't be reuniting for a new tour.

The 43-year-old fashion designer discussed the Spice Girls' future in an interview Saturday with British Vogue after having lunch with Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm this month.

"I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour," she told the magazine.

Beckham had sent fans into a frenzy after posting a photo from the unofficial reunion Feb. 2 on Instagram.

"It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely," Beckham said. "I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely.

"There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for," she added. "What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming."

The Sun reported Sunday that Beckham and the Spice Girls are instead considering a series of standalone concerts or a television special.

The Spice Girls formed in the mid-1990s, and released three albums before parting ways in 2000. The group kicked off a reunion tour in 2007 and reunited again in 2012 to perform at the London Summer Olympics.