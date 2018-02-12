Home / Entertainment News / Music

Bruno Mars adds more dates, Cardi B to '24K Magic' tour

By Wade Sheridan  |  Feb. 12, 2018 at 12:13 PM
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars is adding 23 more North American shows and Cardi B to his ongoing 24K Magic tour in support of his third studio album of the same name.

Mars will be kicking off the final leg of the tour -- which first began in March 2017 -- on Sept. 7 at the Pepsi Center in Denver before wrapping it up with a four-night stand at the Staples Center in Los Angeles which ends on Oct. 27. Other dates include performances in Detroit, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn and Dallas among others.

Cardi B, who recently appeared on Mars' remix and music video for "Finesse," will be featured as a special guest on all of the new dates except for the singers stop in Austin.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday, Feb. 16 at 12 p.m. local time through LiveNation.

Mars' 24K Magic won Best Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards with the 32-year-old also taking home awards for Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.

The 24K Magic tour will have made 135 stops when it ends in October. It has sold over two million tickets thus far, Variety reported.

Topics: Bruno Mars
