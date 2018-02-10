Steven Tyler to perform at LA Police Memorial Foundation's benefit

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band have been booked to sing at the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation's benefit concert.

The event -- which also will feature a performance by the LA rock band Heaven & Earth -- is to take place March 6 at Avalon Hollywood.

"While participating in the memorial foundation's charity golf tournament I had the opportunity to get to know families that lost a loved one," Stuart Smith of Heaven & Earth said in a statement. "They lost a spouse or a parent over something so stupid as a traffic stop. My heart went out to them. I am very proud to be able to help out the men and women of the LAPD that do this every day for so little and are generally very unappreciated. Steven Tyler also wanted to do more to help."

Celebrities who have previously supported LAPMF include Jack Nicholson, Jerry West, Wayne Gretzky, Mark Wahlberg, Elton John, Sugar Ray Leonard, Vin Scully, Dennis Quaid, Larry King, Kelsey Grammer, Eddie Van Halen, Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Dreyfuss, Chris O'Donnell, George Lopez, Tommy Lasorda, Oscar de la Hoya, Rihanna, Ray Romano, Betty White, Andy Garcia, Luke Wilson, Gene Simmons, Don Cheadle, Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell, Marlon Wayans, Backstreet Boys, Paula Abdul, David Hasselhoff, James Gandolfiini, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Bob Newhart, Telly Savalas and Johnny Grant.