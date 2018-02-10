Migos' 'Culture II' tops the U.S. album chart

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Migos' Culture II is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart, Billboard.com announced Saturday.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is the soundtrack to the movie musical The Greatest Showman, followed by Above & Beyond's Common Ground at No. 3, Bruno Mars' 24K Magic at No. 4 and Ed Sheeran's Divide at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. at No. 6, Camila Cabello's Camila at No. 7, Post Malone's Stoney at No. 8, Khalid's American Teen at No. 9 and Imagine Dragons' Evolve at No. 10.