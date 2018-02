Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Actress Luisana Lopilato is expecting her third child with singer Michael Buble.

Buble's publicist confirmed Lopilato's pregnancy to E! News this weekend. Us Weekly said Lopilato is about 2 1/2 months along in her pregnancy.

The couple already have two children, 2-year-old Elias and 4-year-old Noah, who is recovering from a battle with liver cancer.