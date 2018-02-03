Lady Gaga cancels 10 concerts due to illness

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Pop music star Lady Gaga has announced she is canceling the remaining 10 dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour.

The Grammy Award-winner has been candid about the chronic pain she suffers due to fibromyalgia, a condition that has forced her to scrap other performances in the past.

"I'm so devastated I don't know how to describe it," she wrote in a social media post Saturday. "All I know is that if I don't do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home. We're canceling the last 10 shows of my Joanne World Tour. I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control. London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin. And Rio. I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever."

Ticketholders are advised to seek refunds at the point of purchase, starting Tuesday.