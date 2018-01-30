Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott welcomes twin girls

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott is a "proud" mom to twin girls.

The 31-year-old country star announced the birth of her "precious" new daughters with husband Chris Tyrrell in an Instagram post Monday.

"Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls," Scott captioned a photo of two baby caps marked "A" and "B." "They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can't wait to share more about them in the days to come."

"Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins," she added.

Scott and Tyrrell are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Eisele Kaye. Scott announced in August that she was expecting twins after having a miscarriage in 2015.

"Because we've been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is," the singer said.

"My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility," she added. "God hears every prayer and I will continue."

Scott's bandmate Dave Haywood also announced in August that he was expecting his second child with wife Kelli Haywood. The couple welcomed daughter Lillie Renee in December.

"Our girl's back at home," Haywood said of Scott in an interview with People at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. "She's due any second with twin girls. Couldn't be more happy for her, but we miss her."