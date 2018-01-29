Home / Entertainment News / Music

Pink introduces daughter Willow to Rihanna at Grammys

The singer shares Willow and son Jameson with husband Carey Hart.
By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  Jan. 29, 2018 at 11:09 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Pink introduced daughter Willow to "her idol" Rihanna at the Grammys.

The 38-year-old singer made 6-year-old Willow's "dreams come true" by bringing her backstage to meet Rihanna at the 2018 Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday in New York.

Pink shared a photo on Instagram of Willow and Rihanna sharing a hug for the camera. Willow was all smiles in a black jacket and lavender-colored dress with a tulle skirt.

"Dreams come true. My daughter lives for this woman. So do I," Pink captioned the picture.

Dreams come true. My daughter lives for this woman. So do I.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink's husband, former freestyle motocross pro Carey Hart, shared another snapshot of the encounter on his own account.

"I thought for sure mama @pink had the Grammy in the bag tonight, but it didn't happen. But she made the night VERY memorable for Willz!!!" he wrote. "Willz has been a fan of @badgirlriri for a long time, and mama got an intro for her. Major mom points tonight."

Pink, who attended the awards show with Hart, Willow and her mom, was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "What About Us." She also performed an emotional rendition of her song "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken."

"Willow met her idol tonight @badgalriri ... her fav performance were Kendrick [Lamar], me, and [Lady] Gaga," the star said in an Instagram post. "My mom had fun and looked so fancy I can't even stand it. My husband looked amazing and made me a flask of old fashioned."

Pink and Hart married in January 2006, and share Willow and 13-month-old son Jameson.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Jay-Z honored at gala ahead of Sunday's Grammys ceremony Jay-Z honored at gala ahead of Sunday's Grammys ceremony
Kendrick Lamar opens 2018 Grammy Awards with U2, Dave Chappelle Kendrick Lamar opens 2018 Grammy Awards with U2, Dave Chappelle
Bruno Mars wins best album, song at 2018 Grammy Awards Bruno Mars wins best album, song at 2018 Grammy Awards
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck
Fifth 'Indiana Jones' will be Steven Spielberg's next film Fifth 'Indiana Jones' will be Steven Spielberg's next film
Loading...