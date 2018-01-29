Pink introduces daughter Willow to Rihanna at Grammys

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Pink introduced daughter Willow to "her idol" Rihanna at the Grammys.

The 38-year-old singer made 6-year-old Willow's "dreams come true" by bringing her backstage to meet Rihanna at the 2018 Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday in New York.

Pink shared a photo on Instagram of Willow and Rihanna sharing a hug for the camera. Willow was all smiles in a black jacket and lavender-colored dress with a tulle skirt.

"Dreams come true. My daughter lives for this woman. So do I," Pink captioned the picture.

Pink's husband, former freestyle motocross pro Carey Hart, shared another snapshot of the encounter on his own account.

"I thought for sure mama @pink had the Grammy in the bag tonight, but it didn't happen. But she made the night VERY memorable for Willz!!!" he wrote. "Willz has been a fan of @badgirlriri for a long time, and mama got an intro for her. Major mom points tonight."

Pink, who attended the awards show with Hart, Willow and her mom, was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "What About Us." She also performed an emotional rendition of her song "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken."

"Willow met her idol tonight @badgalriri ... her fav performance were Kendrick [Lamar], me, and [Lady] Gaga," the star said in an Instagram post. "My mom had fun and looked so fancy I can't even stand it. My husband looked amazing and made me a flask of old fashioned."

Pink and Hart married in January 2006, and share Willow and 13-month-old son Jameson.