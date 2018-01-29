Home / Entertainment News / Music

Coco Austin, Ice-T look 'sharp in black' at 2018 Grammys

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  Jan. 29, 2018 at 10:33 AM
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Coco Austin and Ice-T were "looking sharp in black" on the 2018 Grammys red carpet.

The 38-year-old television personality and 59-year-old recording artist and actor attended the Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Austin turned heads in a formfitting black dress with a one-shoulder neckline and cutouts on both sides. She cozied up to Ice-T, who wore a long, double-breasted coat over a shirt and pants.

Ice-T and his band, Body Count, were nominated for Best Metal Performance for their song "Black Hoodie." Austin said in an Instagram post that she was "so happy" for Ice-T and his band.

"Grammy arrivals! Me and my boo looking sharp in black," she wrote. "So happy for my mans nomination for the song, 'Black Hoodie' #BodyCount."

Austin and Ice-T married in January 2002 and share 2-year-old daughter Chanel. The couple couldn't help but gush in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about their daughter, whom Austin often wears matching looks with.

"I mean, [she's] like my real-life doll. I get to dress her up and we get to match all day. It's funny," the television personality said at the awards show. "I didn't even think I was going to be that parent, but I turned into one."

Ice-T said he and Austin have taken to calling Chanel "two teen" because she rules over their household like a teenager.

"She has absolute control over me," he said. "But she's real fun. It's, like, the best thing that happened to us."

