Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz dazzle on Grammys red carpet

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz dazzled the on the red carpet Sunday.

The 37-year-old singer and 39-year-old music producer attended the 2018 Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Keys turned heads in a formfitting black dress with long sleeves and a cutout neckline. Swizz Beatz also dressed in black, and completed his look with a red coat featuring a quote from Mexican politician Benito Juarez.

"Among individuals, as among nations, respect for the rights of others is peace," the quote, written in Spanish, said on the back of the jacket.

Keys, a 15-time Grammy award winner, presented Record of the Year to Bruno Mars at the awards show. The 32-year-old singer also won Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Keys honored Jay-Z the night prior at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala. She performed a piano medley of several of the rapper's songs, including "Hard Knock Life," "Run This Town" and their 2009 duet, "Empire State of Mind."

"Before anything else I was a true fan of your music Jay, and still am," the star told Jay-Z," according to Variety.

Keys and Swizz Beatz married in July 2010, and share 7-year-old Egypt and 3-year-old son Genesis.