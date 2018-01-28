Home / Entertainment News / Music

Carrie Fisher wins posthumous Grammy

Jan. 28, 2018
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The late film star and author Carrie Fisher posthumously won a Grammy Award Sunday for her audio recording of her memoir The Princess Diarist.

"Congrats Best Spoken Word Album - 'The Princess Diarist' #CarrieFisher #GRAMMYs," tweeted The Recording Academy, which bestows the Grammys.

Fisher died at the age of 60 on Dec. 27, 2016. She was best known for her work in five Star Wars blockbusters and the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally.

