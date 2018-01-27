Four new 'Frozen' songs set for release as show begins on Broadway

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Four new songs written for the Broadway musical Frozen are scheduled to be released on consecutive Fridays, beginning Feb. 23.

The tracks will be available at FrozenTheMusical.com and wherever music is sold or streamed.

Oscar-winning, songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez announced the music-release strategy at BroadwayCon on Friday.

"The four new songs include 'Monster,' a new Act 2 solo for Elsa; 'What Do You Know About Love?,' a new duet for Anna and Kristoff; 'Dangerous to Dream,' a new interior monologue sung by Elsa; and 'True Love,' a new Act 2 solo for Anna," a news release said.

The songs will be recorded by the Broadway cast, featuring Caissie Levy as Elsa, Patti Murin as Anna and Jelani Alladin as Kristoff.

The stage musical adaptation of the 2013 animated movie will begin performances Feb. 22 at the St. James Theatre.