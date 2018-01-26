Home / Entertainment News / Music

Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige headline 2018 Essence Festival

By Wade Sheridan  |  Jan. 26, 2018 at 10:07 AM
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige and more are set to headline the 2018 Essence Festival in July.

The festival, which promises four days of music, culture and entertainment, will take place from July 5-8 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans across five stages.

Jackson and Blige will be joined by other headlining acts including Miguel, Fantasia and Xscape along with a set featuring Erykah Badu and Jill Scott with Snoop Dogg and other guests in a special curation by The Roots.

Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Kelela, Ro James, DVSN, 112, Mali Music, Kevin Ross, Marsha Ambrosius and Teddy Riley's New Jack Swing Experience featuring Wreckx-n-Effect, BlackStreet and Guy will also be performing along with host Roy Wood Jr.

Weekend ticket packages are on sale starting at $150.

The 2018 Essence Festival will also feature a Superlounge that offers a DJ curated experience featuring sets by actor Idris Elba and MC Lyte.

