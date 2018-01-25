Home / Entertainment News / Music

Lady Gaga teases new music video for piano version of 'Joanne'

By Wade Sheridan  |  Jan. 25, 2018 at 10:05 AM
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga has teased on Twitter a new music video for a special piano version of her song "Joanne"

"Sneak Peek," the pop star said Wednesday alongside a short clip taken from the music video.

The teaser, presented in both black and white and color, features Gaga wearing a dark outfit, hat and sunglasses as she walks over to a railroad. The footage is spliced together with a colorful scene of the singer dancing in a flowing dress.

"Honestly, I know where you're goin'/ And baby, you're just movin' on/ And I'll still love you even if I can't/ See you anymore/ Can't wait to see you soar," Gaga sings.

"Joanne" is inspired by Gaga's late aunt Joanne Stefani Germanotta who died at the age of 19 due to complications form Lupus.

"The @LupusResearch Alliance is receiving a donation in honor of Joanne Stefani Germanotta. Please consider a donation to this tremendous organization," Gaga also said on Twitter alongside the video.

Topics: Lady Gaga
