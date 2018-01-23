Home / Entertainment News / Music

Britney Spears bringing 'Piece of Me' Las Vegas show on tour

By Wade Sheridan  |  Jan. 23, 2018 at 8:47 AM
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Britney Spears announced on Twitter Tuesday that she is taking her Las Vegas residency show "Piece of Me" on tour.

"I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer," the pop star said.

The announcement included a video of Spears performing "Toxic" onstage in Las Vegas.

The tour begins July 12 at the MGM National Harbor in National Harbor, Md. before wrapping up Aug. 2 at the O2 Arena in London.

Tickets on sale for select cities begin on Jan. 26 and 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

Spears ended her Las Vegas residency with a special performance on New Year's Eve. The residency was started in December 2013.

