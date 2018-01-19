Justin Timberlake's 'Supplies' video references #MeToo, Harvey Weinstein

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake is living in a dystopian future in the his new music video for single "Supplies."

The clip, released Thursday, begins with the singer viewing a number of television screens that make reference to the #MeToo movement, Harvey Weinstein, violence and racism.

"I'll be the generator/Turn me on when you need electricity," Timberlake sings. "When [expletive] start to go down/I'll be the one with the level head/Work it in now, baby/We'll be living in the walking dead."

Actress Eiza Gonzalez makes an appearance in the video which ends with Timberlake and Gonzalez waking up to a destroyed city in the desert where they gather with young survivors.

"Supplies" is the second music video Timberlake has released in support of his upcoming album, Man of the Woods.

The first video for song "Filthy," featured the pop star channeling Steve Jobs and presenting a new dancing robot.

Man of the Woods is set for release on Feb. 2, two days before the music star is set to perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LII.