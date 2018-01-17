Home / Entertainment News / Music

Kendrick Lamar, U2 to perform at the Grammy gala

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 17, 2018 at 5:10 PM
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith and U2 have joined the lineup of performers for the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony Jan. 28.

Previously announced performers include Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, P!nk, Ben Platt and SZA.

Miley Cyrus also is scheduled to take the stage with Elton John, this year's recipient of The Recording Academy President's Merit Award.

James Corden is to host the gala honoring excellence across all genres of music. The event is to take place at New York's Madison Square Garden and will air live on CBS.

