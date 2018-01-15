Hozier, Caitriona Balfe, James Corden pay tribute to Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Fans and artists from around the world paid tribute to Dolores O'Riordan following the announcement of The Cranberries singer's death at the age of 46 Monday.

"My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable," Hozier tweeted. "It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family."

"For my 13 years old self with my Doc Martin boots and the lyrics learnt to Zombie.... Dolores O'Riordan was the epitome of cool. What an amazing voice and performer. Such sad news. Thoughts to her family. #RIPDoloresORiordan," Caitriona Balfe posted.

"I once met Delores O'Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she's passed away today," James Corden recalled.

"Oh Dolores, So sad," wrote Maria Doyle Kennedy.

"Incredibly sad to hear one of my musical idols Dolores O'Riordan, of the Cranberries, has passed away," said Ruby Rose. "I feel honoured to have been able to cover one of their iconic songs in Pitch Perfect. Devastating."

"R.I.P. Dolores.... Thoughts & Prayers to Family & Friends...." offered Julian Lennon.

"We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores," her bandmates said in a Facebook post. "She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today."

Earlier in the day, the band's website announced the sad news.

"Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today," the message read. "She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."