Leslie Odom Jr. to sing 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 14, 2018 at 1:25 PM
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Hamilton icon Leslie Odom, Jr. has been chosen to sing "America the Beautiful" during next month's Super Bowl LII pre-game festivities.

The Tony and Grammy winner's performance will be televised live on NBC prior to kickoff.

The year's biggest football game is to take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

The National Football League previously announced that Pink will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" and Justin Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.

